Bad weather can’t stop Hollie’s charge over hurdles

HOLLIE THURGOOD had no trouble dealing with the wet track as she crushed her rivals to retain the Hampshire under-17 women’s 80m hurdles title.

The City of Portsmouth athlete didn’t relish the rain that drenched the Mountbatten Centre surface and made it difficult for the hurdlers.

But she was able to focus on going out and producing the best she could in the conditions.

Her time equalled her fastest and she was clear of her rivals.

She said: ‘It was good, I enjoyed it, yes it was a bit annoying weather wise but I got a joint personal best.

‘I was 0.1 off national standard, I think, so with the weather I’m pretty happy.

‘But there are still improvements within my race I definitely could have made

‘I’m always nervous every competition but I’m happy to take the win as I did last year as well.’

The key summer target for City’s multi-event talent will be English Schools.

She added: ‘English Schools multi-events is the big one for me in September.

‘But also track & field in the beginning of July, I’d like to go for hurdles and maybe relay depending on who they select.’

Ellie Farrow showed her class on day one to get the gold medal in the under-17 women’s 1,500m (4.36.03) and added another gold on day two.

Madeline Wilton was also in brilliant form despite the rain as she won the under-17 women’s triple jump in style (10.81m) and then took the long jump title.

Another gold for City on day one arrived when Cerys Thomas took the under-20 women’s hammer throw title with a best effort of 45.43m.

In the under-15 girls 1,500m Holly Wilkinson proved herself to be the class act in the county with an excellent run to win in 4.59.4.

Fola Odofin took the silver medal in the under-13 girls’ 100m (13.3sec).

Sadie Blake earned an excellent silver in the under-15 girls’ 300m (43.73) while Amelia Spry took the silver with an excellent run in the under-17 girls’ 100m.

Bronze medals were secured by Sophie Brame (13.18 in the 100m) and Erin Lloyd (personal best of 21.4m in the hammer).

In the under-20 women’s age group Sophie Laughton picked up the silver medal in the triple jump with a best effort of 7.67m.

Meanwhile, Maisie Grice stormed to victory in the under-20 steeplechase.

The Aldershot, Farnham & District athlete, who is from Fareham, was in superb form as she won with a new Hampshire Championship best time of 5.04.89.

She coped brilliantly with the wet conditions.