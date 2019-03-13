Have your say

James Baker led the charge at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun on Saturday.

The Chichester athlete has been sharpening up his form with some big races, including the cross country events recently.

He’s moving through the gears in training and looking good for the approaching track season.

His time for the course around the lake was 16.24.

Three of the field completed their half-century tally.

Victory's Martin Care did his 50th, along with Susan Burford and Kimberley Meldrum.

Rowena Barker was the first female finisher with a time of 20.45.

The course was completed by 331 people with all the volunteers ensuring it was a good morning for the 149th Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Weather conditions were difficult at Southsea with a strong breeze to contend with on the way back to the finish after the turnaround point out towards the Eastney end of the promenade.

Not many people managed to get a personal best because it was such a challenge.

Kiernan Easton was on good form as he finished his 220th parkrun and beat his previous best Southsea time with a 22.53 clocking.

Portsmouth Joggers club-mate George Garratt provided his awesome support to help with the pacing and a bit of protection from the breeze when needed.

Joseph Palmer was first finisher just ahead of George Little.

Emma Jolley finished first lady with talented junior Grace Everett second.

It was another big week with 454 finishers.

Russell Tullett and Richard Guyver both completed their 50th parkrun.

It was the 198th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Saturday with Adam Barlow and young Rex in the buggy continuing their charge of first positions at different events, having done at Lakeside, Southsea and Whiteley recently.

Angela Richardson was the first female finisher.

Aaron Sutton and Lucy Sutton both completed their century of parkruns.

The event had 436 finishers.

Matthew Brown finished first at Fareham parkrun as 306 people completed event 158.

Emma Montiel was the first lady and she had a good run to get a time of 19.35, not too far away from her course best of 19.04. She’s fifth on the all-time list for females at Fareham parkrun.

Jen Elkins is the fastest with Maisie Grice second, Jennifer Mills third and Kelley Haniver fourth.

Polly Adams did her 567th parkrun and she finished with a super time of 21.47 for an impressive age grade score of 79.95 per cent. She was third lady to finish.

The parkrun 500 club only has 46 members who have managed to achieve that number.

Darren Wood leads the way with 711 parkruns completed.

The 356th Havant parkrun had 226 finishers, while at Queen Elizabeth parkrun the 309th event had 77 finishers.

It was the 102nd Whiteley parkrun and 297 people finished the course.