Chilly Hilly: Manning king of the hills

Have your say

The Chilly Hilly race was a big success again as runners enjoyed plenty of fun at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Portsmouth Joggers hosted the popular event with the fun muddy course of around 10k providing a good test and then lots of great prizes for after.

Julian Manning won the Chilly Hilly again. Picture: Alan Dunk

Julian Manning, of Denmead Striders, produced a formidable run to take the victory in 41min 11sec. He also won the event in 2017 and 2016.

Second place went to Kev Gale (44.06) with Jon Ellard, of Fareham Crusaders, third (44.07).

Ben Stait was the first host club runner in fifth (44.30).

Fay Cripps showed her class to take the prize for first lady and she was eighth overall in 46.05.

Lucy Mitchell, of Petersfield Triathlon Club, was second lady in 51.28 with Denmead’s Kirsty Bailey third (52.53).

Bob Pentland, of Portsmouth Joggers, was a popular winner of the male over-60 category prize (51.12).

Race director Kiernan Easton put on a brilliant event again and praised his team of supporters.

He said: ‘I’d like to thank Jonny Langley for his help, he has been an absolute star.

‘I’d like to also thank RKdia for another awesome chilli and Perfect Pickles for the little jars of chilli jam.

‘Thank you to everyone who donated prizes for the raffle and thanks to Sam Richardson for collecting and collating prizes. Also a huge thanks also to the brilliant marshals and volunteers.’