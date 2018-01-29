Wellington so close to southern title

Have your say

LACHLAN WELLINGTON was edged out of the gold medal in a dramatic South of England Cross-Country Championships in Brighton.

The City of Portsmouth under-17 talent finished second as Thomas Keen took the win, completing the 6k course in a very quick 19min 40sec on Saturday.

Ellie Farrow led City under-17 women to a silver medal

Wellington ran 19.41 and third was his close friend Zak Mahamed, who represents Southampton (19.50).

Jacob O’Hara finished eighth in the race to help City of Portsmouth under-17 men to team silver as well.

It was a good day for the City of Portsmouth under-17 women who also picked up team silver, led by Ellie Farrow who finished the 5k in fifth place (17.48).

Olivia Wiseman was next City athlete as she crossed the line in 16th (18.40).

Emma Jolley (55th) was first to finish for City senior women’s team as they took 22nd place.

City senior men were led by James Teuten (207th) as they finished 43rd team.

