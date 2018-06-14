City of Portsmouth enjoy Purbrook Ladies 5 team glory

Have your say

IMPRESSIVE performances from City of Portsmouth athletes were rewarded with the team prize and individual podium spots from the Purbrook Ladies 5 race.

Sarah Kingston won the race for Southampton in 30min 12sec.

The Purbrook Ladies 5 race was a great success again. Picture: Keith Woodland

City’s Emma Jolley finished in second place as she continued her excellent form and chased down the gap to cross the line in 30.13.

It was a great performance and a really exciting finish for the large crowd gathered.

She said: ‘I enjoyed the course. I didn’t remember how tough the hills are because I haven’t done it for a few years now.

‘Towards the end the final hill gets you when you are most tired.

‘Overall I was pleased with how I did.

‘It’s a lot quicker than I’ve done it in the past so that’s a good thing.

‘I knew Sarah was going to be a bit stronger than me so I just went out and tried to keep as close to her as I could really.

‘It was good. I closed in on her at the end but it was just that little bit too late to get her.

‘At least we could make a race of it.

‘ Sarah and I were hoping to push under 30 minutes but it wasn’t to be.

‘We’re pleased with the time for the type of course it was, especially at the end of a long season now.

‘I really enjoyed it and had forgotten how nice the race was because I hadn’t done it for a few years.’

Emma Montiel (31.24) and Sian Hawkes (34.56) finished third and fifth to secure the team prize for the athletics club.

Jolley added: ‘We didn’t realise Sian Hawkes was running until the last minute, so that was a nice surprise to get the prize.

‘Emma (Montiel) ran really strongly as well.

‘We were both a bit nervous coming into it after the race preview mentioned us.

‘To get the team prize was a nice surprise.’

Next up is the Eastleigh 10k on Sunday and Jolley is in a good position ahead of Kingston at the top of the Hampshire Road Race League going into it.

She added: ‘The season has been really, really good, especially the Hampshire Road Race League.

‘We’ve got two more to go and I’m at the top now above Sarah.

‘So hopefully I’ve done enough to keep that.

‘I think the cross country during the winter has helped with my strength and my speed a bit.

‘Narrowing it down and focusing on certain races has allowed me to do better as well.’