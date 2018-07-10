Dame Kelly Holmes visits for Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun celebration

There was a record turnout, a great celebration as well as a special guest to mark a very memorable occasion at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Thanks to the community spirit and shout outs from Gosport Road Runners as well as the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun regulars there was a visit from Dame Kelly Holmes for Saturday’s 5k run alongside the coast.

The double Olympic gold medallist from Athens 2004 has been visiting different events and she made Lee her choice which added to the celebrations for the third birthday of the parkrun. She had a great time and lots of pictures were taken along with parkrun enthusiasts.

There as a Rio carnival theme with great fancy dress on show as well and it was a record turnout for the parkrun with 601 finishers.

As well as visiting the parkrun Dame Kelly also made the short trip up the coast to the Gosport Golden Mile and ran that along with some of the Gosport running community.

City of Portsmouth runner Lewis Banner finished in first place in the parkrun with his time of 16min 41sec.

Second was Stubbington’s Andy Simpson in 17.06, while Trevor Hillier finished in third place and for good measure he equalled his personal best time of 17.22.

Stubbington’s Nikki Roebuck finished first lady with 20.08.

Second was City of Portsmouth’s Daisy Wilkinson in 21.01 and third was Gosport’s Sarah Ruby Rennison in 21.22.

David Barnes completed his 100th parkrun, while Catherine Yarrow, Matthew Evans, Anita Feast and Catty Bennett all joined the 50 milestone club.