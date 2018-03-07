Edward clocks best in Stokes Bay junior parkrun

Have your say

Gosport Road Runners talent Edward Smyth set a new personal best of 7min 14sec to finish first in the Stokes Bay junior parkrun 2k on Sunday.

Second to reach the funnel was Austin Taverner Stephenson who completed the run in 8.06 with George Harrison third (8.14).

Lucy Reader was the first female to finish as she completed the 2k in 10.40. Next was Shyloe Wilson in 10.54 and third was Gemma Burns in 11.45.

It was a good event with the snow and cold conditions not stopping 85 people completing the course along the promenade.

The Stokes Bay team also had a big turnout of volunteers who braved the cold weather and ensured everyone had good fun.

Pearson Atkinson has done 43 junior parkruns now while Tanisha Gray has completed 38.

There were lots of personal best times set on Sunday and six youngsters completed their first ever junior parkrun.

The event takes place every Sunday (9am). It is held at Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, PO12 2BL.

Meanwhile, Brandon Chaplin finished first as the cold conditions did not stop the fun at the Eastney junior parkrun.

He recorded a time of 9.09 for the Bransbury Park 2k course. Second was Maxwell Allen (9.10) with Samuel Woodage third (9.11).

First-timer Freya Farrow was the first female finisher in a time of 9.13.

Sophie Priest was second in a new personal best of 9.38 and third was Jessica Oatley as she set a new personal best as well of 9.50.

In total 53 juniors completed the 2k. William Ewens had a great morning as he completed his 124th junior parkrun and got a new personal best time of 10min 33sec.

The event takes place in Bransbury Park, Eastney, PO4 9SU. It is on Sundays, starting at 10am.

Junior parkruns are for four to 14-year-olds and are free friendly events with a 2k distance.