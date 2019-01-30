Fantastic milestone celebrations crown another great Havant parkrun occasion

Have your say

It was the 350th Havant parkrun on Saturday and the occasion was marked with some impressive individual milestones.

Robert Langley, of Portsmouth Joggers (PJC), clocked up his 100th parkrun.

His good form continues as he has been training well with PJC and also with the Victory club recently as well has really paid off.

He powered to a new personal best of 22min 58sec.

Of his century, 29 of those have come at Portsmouth Lakeside with 25 at Havant and 10 at Southsea.

He’s also run parkruns on tour at lots of other venues including Brighton & Hove, Worthing, Clermont Waterfront, Eastleigh, Hogmoor Inclosure, Queen Elizabeth, Lancing Beach Green, Alice Holt, Weymouth, Cuerden Valley, Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham and Chichester.

As well as the century for Langley there were 50s for Neil Goddard and Richard Smith on Saturday, while 294 people ran or walked the 5k.

Tom Hoskinson was first in 19.37, while Fay Cripps ran 20.53 to finish first lady.

The record total of runners and walkers at Havant is 366 set on March 11, 2017.

It started on June 16, 2012 when 85 people completed the 5k at Staunton Country Park and they were cheered on by 15 volunteers on that day.

The course starts beside the lawns, 200 metres from the main entrance to Staunton Country Park.

Some sections of the course get quite muddy during the winter with some big puddles to negotiate.

The University of Portsmouth club runners were out in force at Queen Elizabeth parkrun and set some quick times.

The volunteers supported as 127 people ran and walked the 5k course for the 304th event.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun another new record was set with 383 people completing the 5k.

It was a new record by one person, beating the 382 set earlier this month.

Jenna Fuller and Will Henderson led the way at Southsea parkrun with exactly 500 people running or walking the seafront 5k.

Fareham parkrun had 344 runners or walkers for their 152nd event with James Hughes finishing first and Ela Stachow finishing first lady for the fourth week out of the past five.

Laura Strudley and Aaron Burgess led the way at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun as 533 people completed event 192.

Whiteley parkrun held their 96th event and 290 people ran or walked the 5k.

Amy Fox, Kieran Benson and Michael Booth all did their 50th parkruns on Saturday at Whiteley Meadowside.