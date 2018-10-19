Great South Run 2018: Every road closure in Portsmouth for this year’s run

Have your say

The 2018 Great South Run is only a couple of weeks away, and the road closures for this year’s event have been confirmed.

Work to set up the Great South Run route will take place from October 15, a week before the big run.

There will also be closures on Saturday October 20 while the mini, junior, canine and 5k events take place.

Here are the full road closures in Portsmouth:

Prohibition of waiting and loading

From 6am on Monday October 15 to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Clarence Esplanade (from Castle Field entrance to junction with Brian Kidd way)

From 7am on Wednesday October 17 to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Duisburg Way (three spaces to allow installation of temporary kerb drop)

From 8am on Saturday October 20 to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Western Parade northbound (10 spaces south of Southsea Terrace)

From 5am to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Pier Road (northbound from its junction with Duisburg Way to Southsea Terrace)

Victoria Avenue

Pembroke Road

High Street – Old Portsmouth (six spaces on the southbound carriageway outside The George Court)

Ordnance Road/The Hard

Cross Street/Bonfire Corner (all bays from Marlborough Gate to the junction of Queen Street)

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade – north side (all bays between Queens Hotel entrance and Auckland Road West, and three spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions)

Clarence Parade – south side (One bay west and 15 spaces east of Serpentine Roasd, and four spaces opposite 7-9 Clarence Parade)

South Parade (all bays from the junction of Eastern Villas Road and The Dell to Clarendon Road)

St Helen’s Parade (from the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road)

Eastern Parade (eastbound from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road, and 100m eastbound from no.19 to the junction of Burbridge Grove)

Henderson Road (from the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade)

Eastney Esplanade/Southsea Esplanade (all bays from Henderson Road to last P&D meter opposite Canoe Lake)

Prohibition of driving, loading and waiting

From 8am on Friday October 19 to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Clarence Esplanade (between South Parade and Avenue de Caen)

Victoria Avenue Spur

Jack Cotterill Way

From 6am on Saturday October 20 to 3pm on Sunday October 21

Clarence Esplanade (between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road)

The Dell

Avenue de Caen

From 6am to 11am on Saturday October 20 and 9.45am to 12.30pm on Sunday October 21

Pier Road (south of junction with Duisburg Way)

From 9am to 1pm on Saturday October 20

Western Parade (between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace)

From 10.20am to 11am on Saturday October 20

Long Curtain Road

Bus turning point/Clarence Esplanade

From 9.45am to between 12.10pm and 3pm on Sunday October 21

Pier Road (from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout)

Gordon Road

Victoria Avenue

Victoria Avenue Spur

Pembroke Road

High Street – Old Portsmouth (between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road)

Museum Road

Cambridge Road

Burnaby Road (between Cambridge Road and Park Road)

Park Road

St George’s Road, Portsea

Ordnance Row

The Hard

Bonfire Corner

Cross Street

Queen Street

Alfred Road

Anglesea Road

Market Way (between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout)

King Richard I Road

Winston Churchill Avenue

Isambard Brunel Road (between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue)

Lord Montgomery Way

Hampshire Terrace

Landport Terrace

Kings Terrace

Jubilee Terrace

Bellevue Terrace

Southsea Terrace

Kings Road (between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace)

Western Parade

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade

Serpentine Road (Southsea Common)

South Parade

Lennox Road South (between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade)

Burgoyne Road (between Clarence Road and South Parade)

St Helen’s Parade

Eastern Parade

St George’s Road, Eastney

Cromwell Road

Henderson Road (westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road, eastbound is under two-way light control)

Henderson Road (between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade)

Eastney Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade