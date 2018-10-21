Great South Run prize money: This is how much this year’s winners will get

Thousands of runners are taking on the Great South Run today, along with many of the UK’s top professional athletes.

The 10-mile Great South Run route will meander its way from South Parade in Portsmouth, taking in the historic dockyard, the naval base and residential streets, before finishing the final mile along the seafront.

How much would you get if you won the Great South Run?

The event is open to people of all ages and ability, whether you're taking part to try and win or simply to complete the course, or raise some funds for charity.

If you are in it to win it, there are prizes up for grabs for the fastest five male and female competitors.

Chris Thompson and Eilish McColgan have won the men’s and women’s races today.

The prize pots for men and women are both equal in amount and are as follows:

1st place - £1,500

2nd place - £1,250

3rd place - £750

4th place - £500

5th place - £300