Hayling run continues for Waldron

RICHARD WALDRON continued his run of good results in the Hayling 10.

After finishing first in 2015 the Southampton athlete was second last year but returned to the top with a emphatic run from the start on Sunday.

Richard Waldron

Coming into the race as favourite he lived up to the tag, winning comfortable in the end.

Jullian Manning, of Denmead Striders, matched Waldron stride for stride as the duo quickly pulled away from the rest of the field.

Manning briefly took the lead around seven miles, only to see his rival pass him and pull away into a commanding lead, finishing in 55min 03sec with the Denmead Striders ace 42 seconds back.

Zack Lahlal, of City of Portsmouth, finished in third place with Simon Stevens, of Winchester, finishing fourth.

Jen Elkins. Picture: Keith Woodland

In the ladies’ race Jen Elkins, of Southampton, finished first in a very good 58.27, with Charlie Metcalf, of Ryde Harriers, second and City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley running superbly again to take third place.

The course, which includes a section on the Hayling Billy trail was run in near perfect conditions.

It was slightly cool at the start and breezy in places but a far cry from the high winds, heavy rain and even snow the race has seen in the past.

Race director Malc Lavery said: ‘The race is continuing to grow in popularity with our largest ever field finishing the race.

‘Apart from the section on the Hayling Billy Trail, which runners always seem to enjoy, the fact it is completely flat, with only the odd sleeping policeman to hamper progress, means the runners are often able to post their fastest times of the year on this course.’

Runner Hayley Sparshott, of Gosport Road Runners, enjoyed the event. She said: ‘It’s a superb course.’

Jackie Goddard added: It was once again a fabulous run, blessed with the good weather and very supportive and great marshals.’

Tony Kingham made his Hayling 10 debut and had a lot of fun.

He said: ‘This was my first time and I thoroughly enjoyed it.’

The Hayling 10 race is hosted by Havant Athletics Club and funds raised help to support the growing number of young track athletes progressing at the club.

It starts in Bacon Lane before winding its way north up West Lane before turning back on the Billy Trail.

Taking in Ferry Rd, it heads along to Eaststoke before heading back along the seafront and finishing the 10 miles at the Hayling Community Centre.