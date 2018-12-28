In pictures: Fareham parkrun Christmas celebrations

Have your say

It has been a superb parkrun Christmas.

Now the tradition of running 5k on Saturday mornings is also proving popular on the big festive occasions.

The events took place on Saturday and many were also on Christmas Day.

Fareham parkrun held events on both days.

The events were fantastic Christmas fun.

Many people took part in fancy dress.

It was a brilliant fun atmosphere.

There will also be an extra Fareham parkrun on New Year’s Day at 9am.

