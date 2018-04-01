International medal success is great bonus for Lachlan

Have your say

A FANTASTIC run from Lachlan Wellington saw him earn two medals with England in the HCI Cross Country.

It proved to be the perfect outing ahead of the upcoming ISF World Schools Cross-Country Championships in Paris when Wellington will be representing England on Wednesday.

His memorable season continues with the 16-year-old City of Portsmouth talent having already stepped up to the under-20 age group to run for Great Britain in the European Championships.

The decision to go to Nottingham and race was made after an invitation from the England manager and a rigorous training session to decide whether he was fit after a recent virus.

It was a testing 8k course in front of Wollaton Hall and Wellington finished third in 26min 25sec after a good battle with Scotland’s Tristan Rees who took second place (26.23). England’s John Millar powered clear to win in 25.59.

City coach Vince Stamp also made the trip to watch the action.

He said: ‘The aim going there for Lachlan was just to run well, feel good and hopefully get a top-10 place.

‘We put him through a tough fitness test before making the decision he was okay to run there.

‘Lachlan gets great support from his training partners and they make sure he has to work hard.

‘He had been suffering with a virus but was feeling much better and he ran so well in Nottingham.

‘It was an 8k course and really good for spectators with four 2k laps.

‘Lachie had no pressure on him, as a 16-year-old going up an age group with some of the very best 20-year-olds in the race.

‘After the first lap he was in the top 10, then halfway into the race he made a move. He went into the top six, then the top four.

‘On the third lap he worked really hard and then got into a battle for second position.

‘The lads chasing him were top quality under-20 athletes and Lachie managed to finish in third place.

‘He was over the moon to get the two medals.’

It will be another big experience to go to Paris for the world championships.

England have selected a very talented team of six athletes. It is a very prestigious under-18 international competition.

Stamp added: ‘Lachie is in good shape going into the worlds now.

‘They have an opening ceremony for the world championships and the team will be out there for five days.

‘It’s another level up and you need to be in the best condition you can.

‘He’s making fantastic progress, is so strong mentally and very focused.

‘Nottingham was his best race since he qualified for Great Britain in Liverpool earlier in the season.’

Wellington’s race is on Wednesday at 1pm.