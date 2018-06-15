Move fast to get Summer XC place

Have your say

Time is running out to enter the Portsmouth Joggers Summer XC race.

There are still places available but people need to sign up in the next few days to guarantee a place.

It is always a popular event with a good atmosphere and the course of approximately five miles is fantastic.

The race takes place at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Jacob O’Hara won the race in 2017 with a fast time of 29min 46sec.

Petersfield Tri’s Rachel Clay took the prize for first lady as she completed the race in 36.01.

In total 298 people completed the event last summer.

The course includes some challenging climbs and lots of good downhills.

There will be good support throughout from the excellent marshals and there is food and drink at the race headquarters with vegetarian options.

The race starts at 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 27.

Entries can be made online via the Full On Sport website and more details are available on the Portsmouth Joggers website.

Meanwhile, the popular Hayling Billy 5 race was hosted by Victory on Wednesday night.

It was a successful evening with good weather and the nice, scenic, flat course always makes for fast times and personal bests.

The race was raising funds for the Rosemary Foundation and supported by Churchers and Alton Sports.

Julian Manning finished in first place with his time of 27min 23sec.

Victory’s Simon Gill was second in 27.43.

Jessica Thomson was the first female finisher in 34.52.