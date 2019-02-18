Quick new course best as Hind shines along seafront at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Have your say

Owen Hind stormed to a new Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun course record of 15min 32sec on Saturday.

It was a great morning at the Marine Parade East event.

Hind led the charge as 463 people completed the course.

And it was his first visit to the parkrun as well.

This was only his seventh parkrun in total and it was his fastest time to date.

He’s done Dulwich in 15.40 and Medina Isle of Wight in 16.14.

Angela Richardson was the first lady with a strong time of 18.32 and next was Ellie Monks who did 18.59

There were 40 first timers in total and 88 people recorded new personal bests.

Lee welcomed tourists from Barry Island, Poole, Yorkshire and Guildford.

Rick Weeks completed his 50th parkrun.

Richard Waldron led the way at Whiteley parkrun for event 99.

He ran a time of 15.46, while Nikki Moxham was the first female as she ran a new course personal best of 18.39 and was fourth overall.

In total 276 people completed the Whiteley Meadowside course and were supported by all the volunteers.

Whiteley parkrun are hosting their 100th event this coming Saturday.

The century will be celebrated in style with a fancy dress theme.

They are going for superhero Saturday.

Start the weekend off in style at the event.

Fareham parkrun had 308 finishers for their 155th event.

Ajith TuduGalle completed his 50th parkrun.

Emma Montiel was the first female finisher as she ran 19.04.

Matthew Brown took the overall first position in 18.00 with Adam O’Hara second in 18.13.