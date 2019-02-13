Have your say

A superb performance saw Serena Vincent earn fifth position at the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 17-year-old was in fantastic form as she relished the big stage.

It was her first time competing in the senior competition and she also finished second under-20 – in her first year in that age group as well.

Her magnificent new personal best of 14.67m indoors highlighted all the hard work she has put in during the winter.

Stepping up from dominating the under-17 level has been a challenge she has quickly adapted to.

Competing now with the 4k shot also ensures she’s get a senior ranking and it has been an excellent start.

The competition in Birmingham was won by Sophie McKinna who threw 17.97.

Second was Amelia Strickley who threw 17.28 and third was Adele Nicoll (15.58).

Sarah Omoregie finished fifth and she was first under-20 – although her best is 15.09 and she finished with 14.77.

It’s her third year in the age group as well, where Vincent is just starting out and getting used the competition.

This result will give the City athlete great confidence and believe moving forward.

Her coaches are delighted with a superb start to the year from the dedicated and talented star.

Bronwin Carter said: ‘A brilliant personal best for Serena and so much more to come.’

Andrew Vincent added: ‘It was amazing experience and Serena produced an outstanding performance.

‘A new 14.67m personal best is incredible, for such a short period throwing this weight of shot.

‘Serena thrives at any major championships and the weekend was no different, outperforming our coaching expectations yet again.’

This performance came off the back of starting life as an under-20 with a dominant win in the Southern Championships at Lee Valley (14.36).

That ensured she had taken the SEAA (South of England Athletics Association) title at under-15, under-17 and now under-20.