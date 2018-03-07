Snow fun at Havant parkrun as Beast is banished

Have your say

The ‘Beast from the East’ did not stop the Havant parkrun charge on Saturday.

Event number 302 went ahead with a chance to the course to ensure it was safe with snow adding to the fun at Staunton Country Park.

In total 252 people completed the 5k as they tackled the usual route but the reverse way around.

Chichester’s James Baker led the way as he finished the course in 17min 19sec.

Neil Kevern, of Bracknell Forest Runners, finished second in 17.44 with Simon Gill third (18.07).

Ellie Farrow, who runs for City of Portsmouth, had no problem negotiating the cold, snowy conditions.

She has been in brilliant form all winter on the cross country scene and was first female finisher with a new course personal best of 19.40.

Emma Brewin, of Portsmouth Joggers, was the second lady to finish as she used the snowy ground for some good training ahead of her upcoming marathon.

Third was Andrea Kerage who has completed 212 parkruns now.

Even the snow covered ground did not stop some runners get new personal best times.

Among those setting their fastest times for the course were Mike Houston, Nick Macbeath and Tillie Johnston.

There was a good turnout as usual at Havant from Victory.

The Vegan Runners were also well represented with Jhon Cosgrove, Simon Jeffery and Jon Taylor all in action, along with Lisa Darrand who managed to get a new personal best of 28.46.

Among the other clubs to be well represented were Denmead Striders, Baffins Fitclub and Portsmouth Joggers.

With all the other parkruns in the area postponed due to the snow it was a chance for many who would have been involved in those events to make the trip to Staunton Country Park.

It was event number 302 and the course is undulating.

The steep slope which is usually tackled as a downhill was this time negotiated as an uphill twice and it made for a tricky challenge.

But in theory runners were able to make use of the gradual downhill sections to balance it out.

Keith Whitaker, of Stubbington Green Runners, was the most experienced on the day with 367 parkruns now completed.

Maria Sparks finished her 333rd parkrun and James Hughes, of Fareham Crusaders, completed his 308th.

Ed Nicholas joined the 100 club as he completed the course in a time of 22.08.

Alabama Pirie and Simon Turner both joined the 50 milestone club on Saturday.