Stubbington 10k will get 2018 off to a flying start

Have your say

DEFENDING champions Jen Elkins and Matthew Bennett are set for the return of the Stubbington 10k race on Sunday.

With close to 2,000 entrants it is one of the biggest events on the running calendar.

Every year it reaches capacity and the course provides good opportunities for personal best times if conditions are favourable.

The running clubs are always well represented with hosts Stubbington Green Runners having more than 80 entries as well as more than 100 helpers.

Fareham Crusaders, Gosport Road Runners, Portsmouth Joggers, Denmead Striders, Victory, Isle of Wight Road Runners, Portsmouth Triathletes and City of Portsmouth will be among the clubs well represented.

Race director Kevin Ashman has been working hard with his event team and is looking forward to the action.

He said: ‘Hopefully we get dry weather and it isn’t too cold.

‘All preparations have been going well.

‘Our 2017 champions Matthew Bennett and Jen Elkins are signed up and they look set to start as the favourites again.

‘We also have Joe Wade entered who is a previous winner of the race and could be another strong contender for victory.

Main sponsors AH Freemantle and Alton Sports have provided great support.

The event is so popular every year and it is a friendly and encouraging atmosphere with all the runners cheered around the nice course.

‘I’ve been involved with the race for seven years now, added Ashman.

‘We sold out around the first week in November, I think it is just about the earliest we have ever sold out.

‘It certainly is very popular, the course has two little climbs but other than that nothing to trouble the runners.

‘There is a long downhill stretch and this allows those who are pushing for a time to stretch their legs. The course has a lot going for it.

‘We have a good venue for the start with the community centre and it means we can provide refreshments

‘The marshals are very encouraging and very friendly to all the runners.

‘We have a lot of people who come back regularly to race each year.’

The race starts at 10am and the event is hosted at Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP.

Limited Parking is available for runners at Crofton Secondary School; Crofton Anne Dale Junior School and Baycroft School.