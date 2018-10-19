The starter for this year’s Great South Run has been revealed

Winter Olympic gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold has been named the honorary starter for this year’s Great South Run.

Yarnold, who lives in Shedfield, is Britain’s most decorated Winter Olympian with two gold medals in the skeleton.

Great South Run. Picture: Vernon Nash

She won her first title in 2014 in Sochi, and retained her Olympic crown in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

She will start the 29th edition of the Great South Run on Sunday morning.

Earlier this week Yarnold received an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

Runners will start from Clarence Esplanade, weaving their way through the streets of Southsea before heading into Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

From there they will run along Winston Churchill Avenue before heading east towards Eastney, and back along the seafront to the finish.

Jayne Fearn from event sponsors Simplyhealth, said: ‘We're looking forward to a great weekend of events. Whether it's your first 5k, aiming for a personal best for the 10 miles, or keeping up with the kids - or your dog - in the Junior and Mini or Canine Run we'll be supporting you every step of the way.’

