Vincent to don GB vest

CITY of Portsmouth Athlete Serena Vincent will compete for Great Britain at this week’s European Under-18 Youth Championships.

The 16-year-old shot-putter has been included in the GB squad that will compete in Gyor, Hungary, (5-8) after a memorable 2018 to date.

Sitting top of the British rankings ahead of this week’s prestigious championships, Vincent has broken two national all-time age-group records this year.

In January, she set a new indoor record at the English Championships in Sheffield with a throw of 16.59m.

The Bronwin Carter-coached ace then threw 16.57 to set a new outdoor best in Bedford earlier this month.