Vincent to don GB vest

City of Portsmouth's Serena Vincent
City of Portsmouth's Serena Vincent
Fareham's Andy Vernon

Vernon sets sights on  hitting mark at trials

CITY of Portsmouth Athlete Serena Vincent will compete for Great Britain at this week’s European Under-18 Youth Championships.

 The 16-year-old shot-putter has been included in the GB squad that will compete in Gyor, Hungary, (5-8) after a memorable 2018 to date.

Sitting top of the British rankings ahead of this week’s prestigious championships, Vincent has broken two national all-time age-group records this year.

In January, she set a new indoor record at the English Championships in Sheffield with a throw of 16.59m.

The Bronwin Carter-coached ace then threw 16.57 to set a new outdoor best in Bedford earlier this month.