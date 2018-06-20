Vospers profit as Alexandra’s miserable run goes on

Have your say

Alexandra Park suffered a fifth successive defeat in the Portsmouth & District League, writes Dave Wildman.

Their troubles continued with a four-shot loss at home to Vospers, despite victory on two rinks.

With Fareham falling to a seven-shot defeat at Priory, the win saw Vospers rise out of the relegation zone.

The rinks of Roly Bloy and Nigel Mundy gained the victory for Priory.

Meanwhile, Southsea Waverley maintained their 100-per-cent record with a 42-shot, all-rink win at Bedhampton – led by Mark Hammond’s quartet.

Rowner finally found the secret to winning at home as they beat Waterlooville by 26.

Graeme Coles’ quartet starred, while Derek Holt’s rink prevented the whitewash.

In-form Lee-on-the-Solent sealed a nine-shot win at Leigh Park.

With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 13-shot victory for Martin Ellis’ quartet that turned the match.

In division two, leaders Portsmouth Water were felled by 45 shots at third-placed Milton Park.

Milton, who had beaten Gosport by 43 shots earlier in the week, were inspired by a 23-shot win on Gary Snook’s rink.

Leaders Cowplain compounded Gosport’s misery with a 12-shot win.

Denmead moved into second with a 35-shot win at Star & Crescent.

The size of the victory was thanks to big wins on the rinks of Glyn Jones and Tony Sewell.

Crofton chalked up a third successive win with a 10-shot home success over Purbrook Heath.

Ian Knowlton’s rink led the way, with Mike Frank’s quartet replying.

Purbrook had kicked the week off with a 39-shot win at Hayling, who also lost to Naismith.

n Southsea Waverley will take on Cowplain in the County Club east area final on Sunday, July 1.

That’s after the former beat Alexandra by 17 and the latter held on for a six-shot win over Milton Park.