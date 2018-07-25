Waverley so close to title after beating old foes

A fine display saw Southsea Waverley beat old foes Alexandra in division one of the Portsmouth & District League.

Both clubs won on two rinks and so it was the 12-shot win by Gary Stark’s quartet which proved crucial.

Waverley now need two more wins to seal the title.

A few weeks ago, Vospers were just outside the relegation zone. Now, after their 14-shot away win at Lee-on-the Solent they now find themselves in second place, overtaking the Solent team.

Vospers picked up 13 points from the match with Ray Porter’s rink leading the way with their 16-shot win.

In a hard-fought battle at Waterlooville, Priory lost again but only by three shots.

Fareham just managed to hang onto a two-shot home win over Leigh Park despite only winning on one rink.

In another close battle, it was the six-shot win on Lee Cunningham’s rink that turned the match in Fareham’s favour, although Leigh Park nearly got over the winning line as they picked up nine shots overall on the last end of each rink.

In the battle between the bottom two teams, Rowner recorded only their second home win of the season with a 48-shot victory over Bedhampton.

Not surprisingly, Rowner won on all four rinks, led by the 23-shot victory on Bill Ross’ rink.

The result sealed Bedhampton’s fate as they cannot now avoid relegation back to division two, while Rowner have to keep on winning to avoid the drop.

Division two leaders Cowplain stumbled again on grass after their visit to Portsmouth Water.

Portsmouth won by 30 shots and were victorious on three rinks, led by the 18-shot win on Alan Sprake’s rink.

Only Mike Hyland’s rink prevented Cowplain being whitewashed.

Milton Park recovered from their beating at Cowplain to inflict a similar result at Purbrook Heath, winning by 43 shots, thanks to big wins on the rinks of Mick Molloy and Dave Brown.

A great comeback on the last six ends by John Cree’s rink earned them a tie.

Gosport also won again, this time by 18 shots over a depleted Hayling Island side who had to play two players short.

Denmead lost as Mick Chandler’s rink won by 15 shots to earn Naismith the win.

Crofton beat Star & Crescent by 32 shots.

Crofton only won on two rinks as the other two were tied, but they did win big on those two rinks, led by Doug Currie’s 16-shot victory.

With Hayling being relegated it’s not looking good for Purbrook being able to avoid the drop, especially as they have to play two clubs hoping for promotion.

In division three, leaders College Park had a tough battle at home against Pembroke Gardens before winning by four shots.

With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 14-shot win on Alan Lewis’ rink that turned the match College’s way.

Bridgemary won again, this week by 37 shots at Cosham Park. They won on three rinks led by the 19-shot victory by Peter Cooper’s rink. They have now opened up a 19-point lead over third-placed Pembroke.

In the other match in the division, Phoenix moved above Gas Social following their six-shot win at Northern Parade.

With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the nine-shot win on George Russell’s rink that turned the match Phoenix’s way.