Brain injury fears end champion boxer’s career

FLOYD MOORE has been forced to quit boxing over brain injury concerns.

The two-time Southern Area champion has hung up his gloves on the advice of doctors and trainer Michael Ballingall.

Moore was due to travel to Belfast to face Irish star Paul Hyland Jnr next weekend in the biggest fight of his career.

Victory there would have put the 27-year-old in line for a British title shot.

But a CT scan has detected an issue with Moore’s brain stem as the Fareham lightweight finished his preparations for the big fight.

Moore said: ‘I’m totally gutted.

‘But the more I think about the more I realise I’m lucky.

‘I’ve been struggling with pins and needles on the right side of my body.

‘I chose to ignore it and thought it would go away, but it got worse.

‘My balance then started to get worse and I was walking into things.

‘The scan showed a problem with the brain.

‘The good news was it wasn’t brain damage but damage to my brain stem.

‘The advice was I couldn’t afford to take more shots.

‘It’s been a rollercoaster couple of days. I wanted to fight at first still but Michael (Ballingall) said he wouldn’t let me. I could see how worried he was.

‘I’ve got my family to think of and I’ve been lucky to have a decent career.

‘I’m pleased I’ve entertained people and there’s been a lot of good memories for everyone.’

Moore’s stablemate David Birmingham will now step in as a late replacement to take on Hyland Jnr.

That represents a massive opportunity for the former Pompey defender.

Moore added: ‘I’ll be going to Ireland and getting behind Dave. I’m sure he’s going to do us all proud.’

– JORDAN CROSS