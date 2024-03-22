Connect It Utility Services Sponsors local talent Mark Chamberlain

Connect It Utility Services have recently signed a long-term sponsorship to support local Portsmouth-based boxer Mark Chamberlain, enabling him to train full time and further his career as he strives for European and World Titles.

Mark remained unbeaten with a victory in Riyadh on the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou undercard, jumping up the rankings to number 1 in Britain in his weight division. The Southampton-based Multi-Utility Company invest in a number of partnerships and sponsorships within the local community, and are proud to be behind Mark on his journey to the top.