Girls-only boxercise sessions are taking place at Gosport Boxing Club throughout the summer holidays

The girls-only boxercise sessions are taking place from 12noon-1pm every Tuesday and Thursday this month at the club’s Cranbourne Road base.

The sessions are open to girls aged 9-18 and are being run by Leandra Hunter.

Gosport Boxing Club chairman and coach Darren Blair said: “It’s all non-contact. The idea is to encourage more girls into the sport, get them enjoying it and keep fit at the same time.”

The club also runs mixed sessions every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Juniors (cost £4) are first up from 6-7pm followed by seniors (£5) from 7-8pm.

Gosport Boxing Club, a non-profit-making organisation which has been running for more than 40 years, boasts one of the best-equipped gyms in the country featuring three boxing rings.

It has produced four national female champions, one of whom, Amy Cooper, has just turned professional.

The current crop of talent includes Jack Harrop, a three-time Hampshire champion and southern counties champion, and another Hampshire champion in 18-year-old Roland Chalmers.

The club currently has around 15 junior and 10 adult members who compete, plus many others who attend classes to keep fit.

There are also family sessions at the club on Sundays from 10.30-11.30am.

“Our aim is to get kids away from their computers and keeping fit,” added Darren, whose dad ran the club before he did.