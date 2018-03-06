HMS Queen Elizabeth links up with popular boxing show

Have your say

ONE OF the centrepieces of the boxing calendar is set to return to Southsea.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Ex-Boxer Association’s dinner show will take place at South Parade Pier on May 18.

And that means some of the most respected figures from the sport will be in town to lend their support to the hugely-succesful event.

This year also brings a new angle to the show following the association’s link-up with HMS Elizabeth’s boxing team.

Talents from the aircraft carrier’s squad are set to form part of the navy side who will once again go up against the Southern Counties.

They will be watched by boxing royalty with former WBC light-heavyweight champion, John Conteh, expected to be in attendance.

He is due to be joined by former Commonwealth, European and WBC super-middleweight champ Richie Woodhall, with both long-term supporters of the event.

With the association sponsoring HMS Queen Elizabeth’s squad, organiser, Alan Dolman, is looking forward to witnessing their involvement.

Dolman said: ‘We’ve got some boxers from the Queen Elizabeth boxing this year, and we’re very excited about that.

‘Boxing seems to be the number one sport on the ship so we’re hoping for boys with good ability.

‘The ex-boxers’ association sponsor them and long may that continue.

‘We’re looking to have around nine or 10 contests at a push, a couple of warm-up bouts and seven in the competition between the Southern Counties and navy.’

Dolman expects local support for the show once again as well as people travelling from further afield.

He said: ‘It’s always a fantastic night and we have lads from the association travelling down from all over the country.

‘We always get the support of the local clubs like Titchfield and all the rest.

‘I’m looking forward to a good show.’

For more details and to buy tickets for the show contact Dolman on (023) 9248 3388.