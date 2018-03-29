Jones on track for golden European hat-trick

Have your say

Ebonie Jones is on track for a hat-trick of gold medals at the European Championships.

The Drayton talent, who is out of the army, powered past Giulai Lamagna in the semi-finals at 51kg for Great Britain at the under-22 tournament.

Ivy-Jane Smith during the European Championships. Picture: England Boxing

Jones picked up a unanimous-decision victory over her Italian opponent in Romania.

The 19-year-old continued her impressive form after defeating Andjiela Brankovich and Amanda Millere in previous rounds.

Jones will face Poland’s Anna Goralska in the final on Saturday and is targeting a golden treble, after winning the Europeans at junior and youth level respectively.

Her father, Chipper, sees no reason why his daughter can’t go all the way.

He said: ‘Ebonie had to be at her best in the semi-finals.

‘She landed a number of back hands and mixed it up with clean and powerful body shots.

‘In the second round, she stunned the girl and it was as if she didn’t want to carry on.

‘I’m really proud and this would be the third time she’d win at European level if she can win gold.

‘She’s not just making me proud but one of her old coaches, Colin Williams proud.

‘Ebonie still manages to see him once a week.

‘She’s guaranteed a silver but I can’t see why she can’t go all the way and win gold.’

Meanwhile, Ivy-Jane Smith clinched bronze at 51kg.

The Heart of Portsmouth charge suffered a split-decision defeat to Busenaz Cakirogl.

Smith was the slicker boxer but the Turkish fighter won due to her aggression.

Nevertheless, Heart of Portsmouth head coach Q Shillingford saluted her performance.

He said: ‘I was surprised and thought they’d give the fight to Ivy due to her boxing skills.

‘It was a very even bout and no-one could tell who was going to get the decision.

‘I was hoping the judges would have went on the fact that Ivy was boxing better but they must have went for her opponent’s aggression.

‘All this is a learning curve for Ivy and it’s her first year at senior level.

‘It’s great to have two girls from my club and from Portsmouth to both win medals.’