Mickey Parker sets sights on British BKB title after eye-catching win

Mickey Parker has set his sights on a British title.

That’s after the Leigh Park heavyweight battled through an eye injury to beat Nathan JDogg in BKB11 at the O2 last weekend.

My corner asked me if I wanted to pull out. I told them no, no I do not. I am built of better stuff than that Mickey Parker

The majority decision was Parker’s third successive win – after his debut victory at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in September.

And it has thrown up the possibility of a British title eliminator later this year.

Click here to check out the full gallery of images from Parker’s fight, courtesy of official BKB photographer Marc Moggridge. Parker, who is trained by ex-professional boxer Billy Bessey, said: ‘It could not have gone better and there is talk now of a British title eliminator.

‘I’ll always leave that stuff with the organisation and my trainer, Billy. I’m too brave for my own good at times.

‘I trust them. They all have my best interests at heart but we are 3-0 now.

‘It is certainly being talked about now, maybe an eliminator over five rounds in September.

‘And then – if we win – obviously that opens things up.

‘I think I’m good for BKB and BKB is good for me. My head is in the right place and we are all working extremely well together.

‘I’ll admit I’m not ready for the big, big fights but we are going the right way.’

Parker, who is signed with the BKB organisation to the end of 2019, suffered multiple cuts around his left eye during the opening skirmishes of his bout with JDogg.

The 36-year-old was never going to throw in the towel, though.

And he roared back into the contest to the delight of the 3,000-plus crowd.

Parker added: ‘I can’t do anything the easy way. I had planned for Nathan’s big overhand right and I didn’t get hit with that one. So that worked.

‘I just forgot about another little one he has up his sleeve. In that first round, out of nowhere he just kept jabbing away.

‘They weren’t big shots but hr kept hitting the same place and within about 30 seconds my eye was nearly shut.

‘I could see a little bit – not a lot – but that’s why I train so hard.

‘I’m not ready to give up my dream because of a dodgy finger or a cut eye. We’ll keep on going.

‘My corner asked me if I wanted to pull out. I told them no, no I do not. I am built of better stuff than that.

‘All the while I could see, I was going to carry on. And I could, either that or I was guessing very well!

‘Then in the last two rounds I managed to keep myself out of trouble.

‘I kept bleeding but we got through it and the messages I have had since, from all over the country, have been phenomenal.’