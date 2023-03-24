The Southsea show is set to see the debuts of Waterlooville light-heavyweight Tommy Johnson, Cosham’s super-welterweight Sonny Driscoll and welterweight Billy Castle of Bognor, all of whom will be anticipating their important steps into the professional game and will no doubt bring plenty of vocal support on the night as each face an opponent over four rounds.

Also featuring on the ‘New Dawn’ is popular Totton super-lightweight Jimmy Cooper who returns after a three-year absence, and with only one loss on a ten fight ledger Cooper will be ready to show he’s ready for a title challenge in the near future. For promoter and manager Chris Hitching the event is an opportunity to showcase local talent, and hopefully discover a future star who can follow in the footsteps of other local success stories such as Joel McIntyre, Mikey McKinson and Lucas Ballingall.

He said: ‘It’s good to get the lads in action and ensure they get a payday, and debuts are always a special moment in a fighter’s career. We’re glad to welcome Jimmy back, he’ll be fighting at middleweight and if we can get him out again in the summer I don’t think it will be long before we see him box for a Southern Area title, he’s got a good

Pro fighting returns to South Parade Pier tonight.

record and can go places.’

As the manager of Tommy Johnson, Hitching will be hoping his own boxer can pull off a statement victory in his first fight in the paid ranks.

He added: ‘Myself and Tommy’s trainer Jarred Partridge have big plans for him, he’s a proper fighter, a real boxing boy. I’m excited to see where we can take him, it’s going to be a good journey!’

Portsmouth boxing fans are renowned for the passionate support they bring to shows and this one is likely to be no different.

Hitching said: ‘Portsmouth is very tribal, and it doesn’t matter if there’s only a handful of people or hundreds, whatever show they attend you absolutely know they’re there. It does make a for an exciting atmosphere and I always enjoy that aspect of promoting in Portsmouth. It also means a lot to the fighters of course! I’ve been to other shows where the atmosphere is really muted, but that’s never the case in Portsmouth. It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be passionate.

‘They’ll have a great night of boxing in store and can see forthemselves the debuts of some of the best prospects in the game. It’s guaranteed entertainment

and excitement!’