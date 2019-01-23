Have your say

Danny Couzens is out to become a Southern Area champion - at the fifth time of asking.

And the Titchfield cruiserweight knows his showdown with Daniel Mendes on March 9 will be his last chance to pick up the title.

Couzens forms part of the most action-packed weekend of action boxers from across our communities have ever faced.

The 34-year-old fights on the same card as Dave Birmingham who aims to become the older Southern Area champion ever against Liam Dillion at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

That’s on the same night Mikey McKinson defends his WBC international silver welterweight strap against Ryan Kelly in Essex, with his brother Lucas Ballingall taking on Archie Sharp the previous evening at the Royal Albert Hall for the WBO European belt at super-featherweight.

Couzens knows what’s at stake for him, but also feels he’s been presented with his most realistic chance of winning the title.

He said: ‘It’s nice to go in with someone and not be a big underdog.

‘I’ve had to fight Wadi Camacho twice for the title, who is number three in the British rankings, and the likes of him.

‘It’s the fifth time I’ve gone for it at cruiserweight and light-heavyweight.

‘It’s going to be my fifth shot, but they keep coming.

‘In the other ones I’ve been the outsider.

‘It won’t happen, but if he beats me this will be my last fight - 100 per cent.

‘I still feel young enough but I know this is one I’ve got to win.

‘So hopefully I can do it and it will be exciting times.’

Mendes’ record makes the more impressive reading going into the clash, with the London-based man bringing an 8-1 record to the table compared to Couzens’ 10-11-2 pro resume.

But it’s the former Titchfield ABC amateur who has boxed in the better company, with none of Mendes’ previous opponents possessing a positive record.

Couzens is confident he brings the power to take his rival into deep water.

He added: ‘I’ve seen him before and I know I can punch hard enough to hurt him.

‘He’s been boxing journeymen to build his record.

‘He’s had nine and won eight, but went to a foreign country and lost on points. I watched that and it was pretty close.

‘He’s not had a hard fight and the most he’s done is six rounds.

‘He’s behind me in the rankings, but he seems up for it.

‘It’s a fight I’m really looking forward to.’