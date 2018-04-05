Copnor turn tables on rivals

Have your say

THE old boys of Copnor B are sitting pretty at the Portsmouth League summit.

They enjoyed a 6-1 triumph over Waterlooville A who were the big hitters last week.

Handicaps helped in the first game as stalwart Peter Rook got a 230 start from Emma Bonney and put the home side ahead.

Then Derk Foster beat Cliff Robbins by six and skipper John Wyatt saw off Steve Hughes by one less.

Norman Bradfield won another to make it 4-0.

However, it could have been 2-2 if the visitors had a little more luck.

Young star Jamie Wilson stopped the rot with a spectacular 100-point win over Trevor Sanders.

John Oldfield wrapped up a great evening for the home side beating Nigel Ward.

Leigh Park chalked up their second 5-2 win on their trip to Cowplain.

The scores were level after the first four games.

James Curtis and Dave Pitman were on target for the home side but Pete Ferguson and Richie Burnett, with a 31 break, replied.

The Workies took over in the last two as Steve Scott and Danny Lumsden won in style despite giving starts to keep the Havant boys in second place.

Craneswater R were happier as they recorded a 5-2 success against Portchester X at Southsea.

Andy White, Harry Yard and the consistent Ioan Moon gave them a good start, then Mark Kinswell stopped the gallop with visits of 39 and 32 to beat Andy Carter.

Liam Melia beat Dartren Inch by 50 for 4-1 only for Andy Macey turning the tide again with a comfortable success over Pete Parsons.

Copnor C got off to a good start with Steve Lawrence and John H Baldacchino getting the better of the Wilsons.

Then luck turned as Bill Phillips nicked a 150-149 against John V Chino and Rob Derry Jnr beat Dave Lawrence for 2-2.

The run of the ball stayed the same as Rob Derry and Darren Harper won close games against Danny Chino and Tony Simmons to take the scoreline to 5-2.

Craneswater A took maximum points last time but found it difficult at Copnor and were dumped 5-2.

Colin Rowe and Chris Bishop were in the same mood but the team-mates really struggled.

Lee Eden and Mark Tilliso spanked Tony Hansford and Andy Boulton.

Then Ant Lacey and Steve Toms beat the Kirby duo by more than 50 for 5-2.

by Graham Simper