Craneswater get on a roll in billiards league

CRANESWATER A started their campaign in the first week of the Portsmouth Billiards session with maximum points against Cowplain B.

Mick Kirby started the match off with a 60-point win over visiting skipper Doug Powell, then son Rob added another to make it 2-0.

Tony Hansford was too good for James Curtis for three.

Next on was Chris Bishop who then stole the show with visits of 51 and 70 against Ray Steere.

Colin Rowe took it to 5-0 against Dave Weedon.

Then Andy Boulton registered a 48 against Cowplain number one Gary Curtis.

The aggregate score was 900-603 which is excellent after giving away more than 600 points on the handicaps.

Waterlooville A looked in fine fettle as they demolished Copnor A 6-1 at Aston Road.

The evergreen Heath Smith and talented young potter Jamie Wilson, who is regularly on song in the Cuestars series, gave them a great start.

Cliff Robbins notched a 38 to make it three.

But Kev Harding stopped the rot beating Lee Paice.

However, the resistance was short lived as Nigel Ward scored a 38 to pip Andy Hall 150-149.

Then the impressive Emma Bonney took control of the baize with runs of 68, 54, 37 and 34.

Again it showed she is by far the best at the three ball game and she is the multiple world billiards champion as well.

Matt James was the top man for Portchester X with efforts of 47, 36 and 32 to set up a 5-2 triumph over Waterlooville B at Castle Street.

Mark Kingswell had an easy time but Steve Wilson beat home skip Jason Tame to equalise.

Darren Inch and Andy Macey dominate the middle games.

But Darren Harper enjoyed an easy passage against Ashley Bendall before James wrapped it up.

Streve Lawrence did well for Copnor C but the B side chalked up a 5-2 success.

Lawrence made two breaks of 35 for a good win over John Oldfield. John Baldacchino made it 2-0 then the run of the ball changed.

A trio of John Wyatt, Peter Rook and Derek Foster took over to leave Norman Bradfield to complete the recovery.

Leigh Park put their bad snooker season behind them and beat Craneswater R 5-2 as they rallied in good fashion.

Danny Lumsden and Ioan Moon shared the first two games. Colin Ricketts and Rihard Burnett gave the Workies the lead 3-1.

Andy Carter hit back but Richie Burnett Jnr won the last against Andy White.

by Graham Simper