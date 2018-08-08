Beaumont fits the bill to give strugglers win

Tammy Beaumont struck injury plagued Southern Vipers’ second highest individual Kia Super League score to hand her side a 16-run win over fellow strugglers Yorkshire Diamonds.

Vipers have had their squad decimated with Danni Wyatt away for personal reasons, Katie George and Tash Farrant ruled out of the competition with injuries and Arran Brindle also struggling.

But Beaumont, who herself missed two-and-a-half games through concussion earlier in the tournament, set up the team’s second win in 2018 with a fantastic 64, before Suzie Bates' four for 26 bowled Diamonds out.

Katherine Brunt, who was deputising the captaincy from food-poisoning victim Lauren Winfield, won the toss and stuck Vipers into bat.

Beaumont and skipper Suzie Bates got the hosts off to a flying start – with England opener Beaumont looking in particular good touch.

Bates also clubbed four boundaries but had luck on her side when Brunt missed a run out chance and then when she was dropped on 21.

The opening duo reached 64 off the powerplay, Vipers’ best of the campaign, but with only two further runs added, Bates finally ran out of lives when Brunt ran her out from mid-on with a direct hit. Beaumont departed for 64, Vipers’ highest individual score of the season, when she was deceived by a slower ball.

Having scored 105 in the opening 12 overs, Vipers only managed 52 from the last eight, with regular wickets and miserly bowling from Delissa Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards and Levick stunting the rocketing start.

But with 21 needed from the last over, Bates held her nerve as she had Bess Heath and Levick caught and Gwenan Davies run out to bowl out Diamonds with a ball to spare.

The two sides are now level on six points at the bottom of the Super League.