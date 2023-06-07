Bedhampton Mariners, Kerala, Waterlooville and Portsmouth clinch fourth successive Hampshire Cricket League wins

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths captain Matt Wheeler scored 68 with the bat and took two wickets with the ball in his team's 65-run victory away to Rowner 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

Bedhampton are two points clear at the top of the table, although they were certainly made to work for a 42-run victory at home to Bishop’s Waltham 3rds.

The Mariners slid from 88-2 to 113-7 before recovering to post 147-7 from their 40 overs after choosing to bat. Paul O’Leary top-scored with 51 at the top of the order, while Andy Robinson took 3-16 from seven overs.

Bishop’s Waltham must have fancied their chances at 72-1 in reply, but they subsequently collapsed to 105 all out in 33.2 overs. Tony Boby made 39 and Steve Parvin claimed 3-14 from eight overs.

Meanwhile, Kerala were convincing winners by 123 runs at home to Clanfield 2nds.

Sonu Rajan’s 71 was key to Kerala posting 187 all out in 38.3 overs after they opted to take first knock.

Jugal Kishore bagged 3-34 with the ball for Clanfield, who were skittled for 64 in 30.4 overs in reply. Rajan and Imthiyas Mangattuchali picked up three wickets apiece.

Waterlooville enjoyed a six-wicket success away to Burridge 5ths to move level on points with second-placed Kerala.

Dan Broome picked up 4-22 and Osama Shah 3-18 as the hosts were all out for 138 in 34.5 overs after choosing to bat.

An opening stand of 82 in reply between Broome (34) and wicket-keeper Spencer Hovey (52) set Waterlooville on their way to reaching their target in just 18.1 overs.

Portsmouth maintained their winning run with a 46-run triumph at home to Gosport Borough 4ths.

Half-centuries from opener Richard Rigby (52) and No 5 Simon Jones (62) helped Portsmouth post 188-7 after they elected to bat. Gary Kitchin claimed 3-42.

Borough’s run chase began well enough as openers Richard Ford and Dan Higgins made 25 and 39 respectively before the innings subsided to 142-8. Rick Marston snapped up 3-8 from six overs.

Elsewhere in the division, Hambledon 4ths and Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths both recorded their third victories in four outings.

Hambledon were comprehensive nine-wicket winners away to a Portchester side which had won two of its previous three encounters.

Portchester stumbled from 80-1, 114-3 and 148-6 to 150 all out in 38.2 overs after being asked to bat by Hambledon, for whom Stuart Sheppard took 4-27.

The visitors then raced to their target in just 21.5 overs, with Rupert Neville unbeaten on 75 after sharing an opening partnership of 99 with wicket-keeper Pete Grennan (40).

Portsmouth & Southsea were the only team in the division to score more than 200 with the bat on Saturday, as they won by 65 runs away to Rowner 2nds.

Elliot Athawes (60 not out) and captain Matt Wheeler (68 off 49 balls) forged a fourth-wicket partnership of 117 as P & S amassed 239-5 from their 40 overs after opting to take first knock.

Rowner were 109-1 at one stage in reply before ending up on 174-7. James Trinder top-scored with 42 against a P & S attack in which no less than six bowlers were among the wickets.

Denmead gained their third victory of the season without even bowling a ball as scheduled visitors Emsworth 3rds conceded.

The closest Division Six South East game of the weekend saw Solent Rangers 3rds prevail by a mere 10 runs at home to Fareham & Crofton 4ths.

That was despite five Rangers batters failing to score and James Thorn taking 6-9 for Fareham. Thankfully for the home side, opener Bibin Mathew made 68 to help them to 142 all out in 29 overs after they’d been inserted.

Mathew then snapped up three wickets with the ball – a feat matched by Shibin Biju – as Fareham were restricted to 132-9 in reply. Danny Baxter top-scored with 24.