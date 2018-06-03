Berg delighted to help Hampshire earn ‘massive win’

GARETH BERG was thrilled with a great victory for Hampshire after they had to battle for it at Glamorgan.

His contribution was key and helped to earn victory with 40 balls to spare to ensure they remain top of the Royal London One-Day Cup south group.

Hampshire have now won five of their seven matches and are guaranteed to be in the next round.

Berg cracked 52 off 46 balls for the visitors as he enjoyed the challenge alongside Brad Taylor (54).

‘That was a massive win for us, we are in a run of form and it will make it a bit easier for our last game on Tuesday,’ said Berg.

‘It was a good pitch at Swansea and we thought a par score was around the 280 mark.

‘The odd ball was turning and Wagg bowled particularly well with his cutters.

‘It was a testing time at 144 for six but it’s always good to bat with Brad Taylor and at the end, we had overs to spare when we reached the victory target.’

An unbeaten partnership of 85 between 21 -year-old Taylor and Berg was the key to the win by four wickets.

Glamorgan had underachieved in their innings.

Although Hampshire faltered in mid-innings, the unbroken seventh wicket partnership guided them safely to their target with 6.4 overs to spare.

Mason Crane ended with four for 60 from his 10 overs for Hampshire as Glamorgan were restricted to 227 all out.

Needing to score at the relatively modest rate of four and a half an over, Hampshire lost Rilee Rossouw in Timm van der Gugten’s second over, with Donald holding on to a steepler on the mid-wicket boundary.

James Vince soon made his intentions clear, by advancing down the pitch to Carey, striking him for two straight boundaries, and when Ruaidhri Smith replaced Carey, he was punished for three fours in his first two overs.

Van der Gugten then claimed his second wicket when Tom Alsop struck a short ball to mid-wicket, where Selman held on to a low one-handed catch.

Vince continued to attack but after scoring 41 from 38 balls, with six fours, he was leg before attempting to turn Salter’s off-spin to the on-side.

After Jimmy Adams chopped on, and Joe Weatherley was caught behind from Wagg’s first ball, Hampshire had stumbled, and when Lewis McManus was also caught by the wicketkeeper, the visitors were in some trouble at 144 for six.

Much depended on the seventh wicket pair and they duly responded by playing watchfully at the start, before accelerating towards the end of the run chase.

Taylor top scored and the two all-rounders had also shared five wickets earlier to produce match-winning performances.