England to play World Cup fixture at Ageas Bowl

England will play a match at the Ageas Bowl in next year's ICC World Cup.

The tournament returns to England and Wales in 2019 and Hampshire's stadium will host a total of five games.

Eoin Morgan's Three Lions face the West Indies on Friday, June 14 at the Ageas Bowl.

The other games that will be staged at the venue are South Africa v India (Wednesday, June 5), South Africa v West Indies (Monday, June 10), India v Afghanistan (Saturday, June 22) and Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Monday, June 24).

David Mann, Hampshire's chief executive officer, said: 'We are extremely proud to be one of the host venues for the World Cup next year.

'We have been allocated five fantastic fixtures which give us the opportunity to welcome fans from around the world to support their team and experience the unique atmosphere that this tournament is sure to generate.

'We will ensure they are given the warmest of welcomes.'