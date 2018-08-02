Fareham & Crofton must avoid slipping on ‘potential banana skin’

Have your say

Determined Fareham & Crofton will start their Hampshire League division one derby against United Services at Bath Lane as favourites when the teams meet on Saturday.

The visitors are still looking for a first win and it will be a big surprise if they get it against their third-placed hosts.

Home captain Tom Kent insists complacency won't be an issue.

He said: ‘United Services are obviously not having the best of times but we won't be taking them lightly.

‘We don't know if their lack of wins is down to them playing poorly or a lack of luck.

‘In this league anyone can turn up on the day and produce a performance.

‘They are a potential banana skin and we have to make sure we don't slip up.

‘We have to maintain our standards and keep doing what we do well.

‘If we approach it in the wrong frame of mind then we could easily come unstuck.

‘We just have to make sure we are at our best.'

The home side are without Morgan frost and Dan Wimble who are unavailable.

Kent will be expecting a repeat of the battling performance that saw his side secure an excellent win at Longparish.

When the the home side reached 200 for two off 40 overs it didn't look good for Kent's team.

He added: ‘It looked like we were staring down the barrel at that stage.

‘We fought back and ended up bowling them out for 260 runs.’

Even after that it didn’t turn out to be an easy chase.

The weather had an impact on the match and it made things difficult.

But Kent was pleased with the way his side managed to keep their cool.

They weren’t going to let things leave them flustered and give away the opportunity as a result and that certainly was pleasing.

Kent added: ‘The game swung their way again after we had a rain break in our innings.

‘We did well to keep our heads and get over the finishing line.'

In division two Bedhampton can secure promotion if they maintain their unbeaten record at Odiham & Greywell.

Hayling Island captain Rob Cordell is expecting a tough examination at second-placed Sway.

Bishop’s Waltham are targeting a home win against Ryde to take them closer to mid-table security.

Leaders Emsworth move closer to the division three south title by beating Hambledon seconds at the Recreation Ground.