Free shuttle bus for Portsmouth cricket fans travelling to T20 at The Ageas Bowl

Hawks’ T20 star Chris Wood with the new shuttle bus

Supporters travelling by train from Portsmouth to T20 matches have historically finished their journey by walking to The Ageas Bowl from Hedge End Station. However, following a successful pilot last season, Hampshire Hawks have decided to continue to run a free bus shuttle services from Hedge End Station before and after all Vitality Blast fixtures in 2023.

That means a Hawks fan travelling from Fratton could be in their seat at The Ageas Bowl within 45 minutes of leaving Portsmouth – without any cost on top of their train fare.

Greig Stewart, head of customer experience at The Ageas Bowl, said: “We know a lot of our supporters in Portsmouth use the train to get to our Vitality Blast games, so it is great to be able to offer this free shuttle service to help people get to the stadium quicker and without any extra cost.

“We have a fantastic summer of cricket ahead of us and we don’t want any of our fans to miss out.”

Last season saw the Hawks crowned Vitality Blast champions and demand for T20 tickets this season is already high throughout the county despite the opening fixture not taking place until May 26.

