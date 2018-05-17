Fareham & Crofton eye derby glory as United Services just hope for a game

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton are hoping to maintain their winning start as they face a derby at Burridge II in Hampshire League division one on Saturday.

Tom Kent’s outfit will be aiming to build on their thrilling opening-day win at Andover II.

Elsewhere, United Services have captain Matt Easton back in their line-up for their visit to Alton II.

The skipper comes in for Tom May, who is unavailable.

‘It would be nice to complete a whole game for the first time this summer,’ said Easton.

‘We were very positive in the 30 overs we managed last weekend.

‘It did help get some of the rust out of our systems.

‘The last time we played at Alton they were very much on top and we were saved by rain.

‘Hopefully our new additions will have strengthened us but we are expecting a tough game.’

Bedhampton are keen to use their National Village Cup success to make a winning start in Hampshire League division two.

The Mariners gained a 24-run win over Emsworth in their first-ever game in the knockout competition last weekend.

It made up for a frustrating start to their league campaign – after the weather disrupted their two opening games.

Sarisbury II are the visitors to Bidbury Mead as the Mariners look to kick-start their second division challenge.

‘We had an excellent win in a good game of cricket against Emsworth,’ said team manager Craig Stainton.

‘Hayden Sole (50) and Scott Chilton (70) did well when we batted – helping us set a target of 230.

‘And this was followed up by some good bowling from Sam Robinson.

‘All in all it was a good team performance.’

It was a relief for the Mariners to complete a game after only 30 overs were possible against Portsmouth II in Southsea the previous day.

In that brief spell, Harry Hovey showed he was in good nick with an unbeaten 25.

Hayling Island host Basingstoke & North Hants III at Hayling Park.

They are hoping Mike Hallett can repeat his match-winning heroics of last week.

Rob Cordell’s side will be boosted by the excellent 11-run win at Bramshaw which got them off the mark.

The platform for the win was set by a terrific 120-run opening stand by Hallett (78) and Mike Lever (50).

Hallett also took the crucial wicket at the end to secure the victory.