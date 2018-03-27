Hampshire draw friendly with Sussex

Have your say

Hampshire drew their opening friendly of the season after rain hampered progress on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Jimmy Adams and Lewis McManus struck half-centuries as the hosts reached 127 without loss in their second innings before stumps were drawn.

Sussex had earlier declared on 356 for eight from 75 overs – with Ben Brown completing a century.

Only 60 overs were possible on day two after rain delayed the start and the captains agreed to split them evenly – 30 apiece.

Both sides had batted for 45 overs on the first day – with Sussex reaching the close on 206 for five in reply to Hampshire’s 127 for six declared.

The south coast neighbours will now head to Hove for another two-day friendly, which begins on Thursday.