Hampshire release statement regarding Sri Lankan overseas Dimuth Karunaratne

Have your say

Hampshire are working to establish the availability of overseas batsman Dimuth Karunaratne this summer.

The Sri Lankan signed for the county last month on a deal which was due to run until July.

Although that has now been thrown into doubt.

The 30-year-old has been earmarked as a potential captain for his country ahead of the World Cup in England later this year.

That would mean Karunaratne would not be able to turn out for Hampshire – and he has been asked to stay in Sri Lanka until the completion of their domestic 50-over competition.

But Craig White’s team are awaiting a definite answer regarding his availability.

A club statement read: ‘Hampshire Cricket is aware of the reports regarding the availability of overseas batsman Dimuth Karunaratne and the possibility of a recall to the Sri Lankan national side ahead of this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.

‘The club is in contact with the player and working to establish his availability for the coming months, whilst also continuing to explore other options should these be required.

‘A further update will be issued as appropriate in due course.’

Karunaratne’s last Sri Lankan ODI appearance came against England in the 2015 World Cup.

Hampshire start the new season with a County Championship clash against Essex at the Ageas Bowl on April 5.