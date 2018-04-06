Hampshire seal a deal for Steyn

Hampshire have confirmed the signing of pace-bowler Dale Steyn.

The South Africa international will join the Ageas Bowl outfit in June to fine-tune his game ahead of the Proteas' tour of Sri Lanka the following month.

During that period the 34-year-old right-armed seamer will also operate as Hampshire's overseas player - in place of international team-mate Hashim Amla - for their Royal London One-Day Cup clash against Somerset on Wednesday, June 6 and a County Championship division one fixture against Surrey, which starts on Saturday, June 9.

Steyn, who has taken 419 Test wickets, then has the option to return as the Ageas Bowl side's overseas player for the remaining weeks of the 2018 season.

Giles White, director of cricket, believes the deal is a 'great fit' for both parties.

He said: 'Dale is one of the best bowlers in the world and is extremely motivated to get going after a frustrating period on the side-lines.

'It seems a great fit for both parties - we hope that we can help him get back to his best and we look forward to welcoming him to Hampshire.'