Hampshire win Royal London One-Day Cup

Rilee Rossouw struck a brilliant century as Hampshire clinched the Royal London One-Day Cup at Lord’s on Saturday.
The left-hander smashed 125 for the Ageas Bowl outfit in a 61-run victory over Kent at the home of cricket.
Rossouw shared an opening stand of 136 with Tom Alsop (72) after Hampshire were asked to bat by Spitfires skipper Sam Billings.
The left-hander’s knock spanned 114 balls and featured nine fours and three sixes.
Former Kent captain Sam Northeast then weighed in with 75 from 60 deliveries as Hampshire posted a record-breaking 330 for seven from their 50 overs.
And the total – the highest in the competition at Lord’s – proved too much for the Spitfires, despite good innings from Daniel Bell-Drummond (89) and Billings (75).
Four run outs – three direct hits – undermined their challenge but, in truth, Hampshire sparkled with bat and ball in the Lord’s sunshine.
Click here to see the full scorecard from the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord’s.