Mike Hallett top-scored with 82 at the top of the Hayling order. Picture: Mick Young

After both clubs had their opening two matches cancelled due to bad weather, they finally got out in the middle on Saturday and made up for lost time with impressive wins.

Hayling were convincing 131-run victors at home to South Wilts 3rds, while Kerala triumphed by four wickets at home to Longparish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Hallett top scored with 82 at the top of the order – and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 96 with Greg Chaplin (35) – as Hayling amassed 246-7 from their 45 overs after being asked to bat.

Nick Smith then ran through the South Wilts top order, swiftly reducing the visitors to 13-4 with three of his victims bowled.

That initial burst effectively put the outcome beyond doubt and South Wilts were eventually all out for 115 in 39.1 overs.

Smith finished with the superb figures of 5-9 from 8.1 overs, and there were a couple of wickets each for Lijani Cherry and Tom Chaplin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Kerala dismissed their opponents for 163 in 43.4 overs after they were asked to field.

Dawn Ambi was the most successful bowler with 3-22 from 7.4 overs, while Jubin Karippai and Presh Prasad claimed two wickets each.

Prasad (31) then featured in a half-century opening partnership in reply before Kerala stumbled to 73-4, leaving the game hanging in the balance.

But a fifth-wicket stand of 70 between captain Prajun Kallidil (21) and Ambi, who blasted an unbeaten 52 from just 38 balls with five sixes, ensured Kerala came out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the division, Emsworth – also playing for the first time after consecutive washouts – were beaten by 44 runs away to Calmore Sports 2nds.

Emsworth bowled their hosts out for 172 in 44.5 overs after choosing to field, with Sam Watson, Lewis Roberts and Anthony Norris all taking two wickets.

Anurag Sharma made 45 at the top of the order in reply, but the visitors subsided from 30-0 to 89-9. It was only thanks to a last-wicket stand of 39 between Rob Norris (13 not out) and Stu Parsons (16) that they got up to 128 all out.

Petersfield and Steep both narrowly lost out in tight contests, the former by nine runs at home to Redlynch & Hale and the latter by just a single at home to South Winchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petersfield were all out for 173 chasing Redlynch’s 182-6 following a last-wicket stand of 50 between Joe Clarke (42) and Oscar Maclean (12 not out).

Steep came even closer. They were bowled out for 210 off the final ball of their 45 overs in reply to South Winchester’s 211.

Gregg Turner produced a splendid all-round display for Steep, making 59 with the bat after claiming 4-28 with the ball. John Smith picked up three wickets.