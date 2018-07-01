Lift-off as Rilee Rossouw ends trophy hurt with Hampshire dp

Have your say

Rilee Rossouw revealed painful memories helped inspire his match-winning display at Lord’s.

The opening batsman struck a brilliant 125 from 114 balls as Hampshire posted 330 for seven in the Royal London One-Day Cup final against Kent on Saturday.

That was more than enough to see off the Spitfires, who were still 61 runs adrift when they were bowled out.

In the build-up, Rossouw told his team-mates he’d had his fair share of disappointment in cup finals.

And he was determined to end that losing run at the home of cricket.

The man-of-the-match said: ‘I was very pleased with my performance. I wanted it very badly and I’m so pleased the team pulled it off.

‘I’m in good form at the moment and it feels good to pay back a little of Hampshire’s investment in me.

‘I told the boys, I have been too many times on the wrong end of this. I have too many silver trophies in my cabinet.

‘I’m ecstatic for Vincey and the way he is leading us.

‘Scoring a hundred at Lord’s is a great feeling but it is even better when your team wins. That is fantastic.’

Rossouw had his fair share of misfortune en route to the final – not that he’s bothered now.

He said: ‘I’ll take all the bad luck in the world and win a final.

‘I was stuck in a lift for 80-odd minutes on my own on Friday night. I wasn’t happy.

‘I was actually on my way down to my wife and baby and then boom. Stuck.

‘In the semi, I dropped a catch! The ball went straight through and hit my teeth.

‘It broke the front two off and chipped a third.

‘Luckily they were able to save the two either side but the front two are completely gone. Fortunately, I have a good dentist!’