Locks Heath and Hambledon chalk up successive Hampshire Cricket League wins

Chris Mottola hit a century as Sarisbury 2nds defeated Cadnam in the Hampshire League. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Locks followed up a 90-run win at home to Sway 2nds with a four-wicket success at Gosport Borough 2nds.

Ben Farrington (3-28) quickly reduced Borough to 12-3 after they’d chosen to bat, which later became 50-5.

A quickfire 45 off 39 balls by Fabio Roberts followed by a more patient 25 from 53 by Srinath Nugegoda helped Gosport recover to 172 all out in 39 overs. Andy Newland also took three wickets.

Locks had plenty of work to do at 58-4 and 83-5 in reply, but Jon Whitfield (40 not out) and Farrington (27 not out) steered them home in the 38th over.

Meanwhile, Hambledon prevailed by two wickets in a close encounter at Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds.

Chris Glanfield, bowling fourth change, claimed 5-42, including the wicket of Sayeed Shahid (77), as P&S posted 205-7 from their 45 overs after opting to take first knock.

Victory looked some way off for Hambledon at 75-4 in reply, but a valuable 59 from wicketkeeper David Mann at No 6 was key to them getting over the line with five balls to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, Bedhampton Mariners and Sarisbury Athletic 2nds hit back from defeats the previous weekend to record their first wins of the summer.

Bedhampton ran out comfortable 108-run victors at Bashley (Rydal) 3rds after George Parvin’s 119 (with six fours and five sixes) helped them amass 260-8 batting first.

They then bowled their hosts out for 152 in 41.4 overs, with Jagdamba Bisht taking 4-27.

Sarisbury also made the most of winning the toss and batting in their 92-run triumph at home to Cadnam.

Christopher Mottola led the way with 101 in a Sarisbury total of 225-8, which also featured an opening stand of 99 between the centurion and Ricky Rawlins (39).

That proved well beyond Cadnam, who fell to 76-7 in reply before being bowled out for 133 in 34.1 overs. Matthew Reeves caused much of the damage with 5-36, while new ball partner Joe Avery picked up 3-30.

Waterlooville 2nds, however, suffered a second successive defeat as they went down by four wickets at Bournemouth 3rds.

The visitors posted a competitive 210-8 after choosing to bat, thanks largely to Sam Robinson’s 59, but an opening partnership of 123 set Bournemouth well on their way to reaching their target with an over to spare.