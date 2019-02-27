New recruit Dimuth Karunaratne looking forward to ‘dream’ Hampshire opportunity

Hampshire recruit Dimuth Karunaratne can’t wait to get started after sealing a ‘dream’ deal with the club.

The 30-year-old Sri Lanka captain has signed to become the club’s overseas player for the first half of the 2019 season.

This will see the batsman feature in both the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup competitions.

He is really looking forward to featuring for Hampshire.

‘It has always been my dream to play in the county championship,’ he said.

‘I couldn’t be happier for it to be at a county like Hampshire. I am looking forward to continue building on the success from 2018 by playing an important role in Hampshire’s future.’

Karunaratne was appointed captain of the Sri Lanka Test side in February and, in his first series at the helm, he led his side to a historic 2-0 victory against South Africa, becoming the first team from Asia and just the third team overall to win an away Test series against the hosts.

Hampshire director of cricket, Giles White said: ‘We’re delighted to have Dimuth with us for the first half of the season and we’re excited about what he brings to the group, both on and off the pitch.

‘He’s a high-class player and in recent months we’ve seen his quality, not only as an opening batsman at the top of the order but also as a leader as part of Sri Lanka’s recent historic series win in South Africa. We’re really looking forward to welcoming Dimuth to the Club.’

The left-hander has made more than 50 Test and 17 ODI appearances since making his debut in July 2011, becoming a solid and consistent fixture at the top of the order.

The Colombo-born batter has totalled more than 4,000 runs in his Test career so far with eight centuries and 22 fifties to his name and was named in the most recent ICC’s Men’s Test Team of the Year.

The best way to catch Dimuth and the rest of the Hampshire squad in action all year long next season is with a 2019 Hampshire Cricket Membership.

More information on each Membership offering can be found online at www.ageasbowl.com, over the phone on 0844 847 1863 or in person at the Ageas Bowl Ticket Office (Mon-Fri: 9am to 5pm).