Burridge teach Hampshire Academy a lesson

Burridge completed a 142-run demolition job on the previously unbeaten Hampshire Academy as they continued to show they mean business this summer.

The Ridge outfit are setting the pace at the summit of the Southern League premier division – having chalked up three successive wins.

Burridge posted a commanding 283 for six before knocking the Academy over for just 141.

Richard Lock (68) laid the foundations for the match-winning total before Dan Stancliffe (74) produced an explosive innings to blow the Academy bowlers away.

The latter crashed five sixes and four fours in his thrilling 48-ball knock.

Burridge chairman Rod Doyle admitted it made excellent viewing.

He said: ‘The Academy bowlers tired towards the end and Dan dished out the punishment.

‘Dan is a great striker of the ball and he showed that again in this game.

‘The big difference for us this season is we bat all the way down. We haven’t had that in the past.

‘It has always been our bowling that has carried us through.

‘Dan and Rick Ankers put on 84 for the seventh wicket to make sure we took the game away from them.

‘You could see some of the Academy players’ heads go down a little bit towards the end.’

Openers Azimunoor Chowdhury and Lee Savident were back in the pavilion as Burridge were reduced to 40 for two early on.

Joe Collings-Wells helped them to 93 before he was run out – but it was Lock who proved the mainstay.

‘Rich steadied the ship and held our innings together,’ added Doyle.

‘He has been a great acquisition for us – coming from Lymington during the winter.

‘A good, attacking, left-hand bat, he reined himself in for the good of the team. He is strong in all areas and plays pace and spin equally well.

‘His influence in the changing rooms has been very positive, too.’

After the interval, Nic McMurray made early inroads into the Academy batting with two wickets.

And when the Hampshire youngsters started to pick up a little momentum, Lock delivered another telling blow as he dismissed Tom Scriven.

Teenager Ollie Southon polished off the visitors with a devastating spell – taking four wickets, three in an over.

Burridge have made a terrific start to the campaign.

But Doyle accepts there are going to be bigger tests of their mettle.

‘Confidence is sky high in the camp at the moment,’ said the chairman.

‘We are playing very well at the moment.

‘The team looks very settled and we have a lot of competition for places in the squad.

‘It is our 50th anniversary this summer, so long may this good form continue.’