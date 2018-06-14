Hambledon challenged to correct mistakes

Have your say

Hambledon are keen to bounce back to winning ways as they visit Southern League division three basement-side Fawley tomorrow.

Dons skipper Will Bond was disappointed with the way his team capitulated in their home defeat by Bashley II in their last game.

The Ridge Meadow outfit batted first and posted 166 – before their visitors cruised home with eight wickets in hand.

‘The most disappointing thing against Bashley was that we didn’t get close,’ said Bond.

‘We didn’t really perform at all.

‘When we batted we didn’t get enough runs, although at the halfway stage we felt we were still in there with a chance.

‘We needed to bowl well and we didn’t.

‘All these are things that hopefully are easily correctable.

‘One thing we can’t afford to do is take anything for granted.

‘In this league you have to be wary of all your opponents.

‘While Fawley are without a win, their results have been quite close.’

Hambledon make one change with Rory Morris replacing Ollie Willoughby.

Elsewhere, vice-captain Matt Benfield wants Portsmouth & Southsea to use their convincing win at Purbrook as a springboard to more success.

He insists his side will need to focus for their game at Havant II, though.

‘We all know the wicket at Havant is usually low and slow,’ said Benfield.

‘It is a case of us having to bat deep, not give our wickets away and try to give ourselves a chance.

‘Our win at Purbrook was a convincing one and we want to use that as the spur to go on a little run.

‘We posted a good target on a tricky pitch with the middle-order getting some much-needed runs.

‘For the first time in a while we played to our true ability. We reckon we need five more wins to make sure we are safe.

‘There is no better way of doing that than on the bounce.’

Portsmouth & Southsea make one change with Matt Piper replacing Sayeed Shahid.

Havant, meanwhile, will be boosted by their 28-run win at Gosport Borough.

Purbrook visit second-placed Bashley II hoping to pick up the pieces from their derby defeat.

And lowly Gosport Borough face the daunting task of trying to halt unbeaten division three leaders Fair Oak at Gosport Park.