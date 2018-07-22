Hampshire star makes Burridge pay

Have your say

Burridge were left ruing missed chances after they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to St Cross Symondians in the Southern League premier division.

Hampshire batsman Jimmy Adams notched a match-winning 121 for the visitors.

But only after Burridge dropped the left-hander four times.

‘We had our opportunities,’ said captain Rick Ankers.

‘We dropped Jimmy Adams for the first time when he was on 30 and if we had held that it might have been different.

‘He batted beautifully, though, and showed his quality.

‘If he plays for them in four of their final six games, St Cross will have a good chance of winning the title.

‘We can’t keep giving quality opponents chances and expect to win.’

Burridge were in trouble at 70 for five after losing the toss and being put into bat.

It took a magnificent innings from Richard Lock (118) to prevent the hosts enduring a total collapse.

With assistance from Dan Stancliffe (25) and Ankers (20), Burridge managed to drag themselves up to 228 before being bowled out.

‘It was an unbelievable knock from Richard,’ added Ankers.

‘At one stage it looked like we would struggle to reach 130.’

In the end it was nowhere near enough, despite Ollie Southon grabbing two for 59.

Elsewhere, Havant found themselves on the wrong end of a losing draw against South Wilts at Havant Park.

They closed on 163 for seven in reply to the Salisbury side’s 261 for eight.

Stand-in captain Andrew Gorvin was pleased to avoid defeat, though.

‘We did well not to get bowled out and had to settle for a draw towards the end,’ said Gorvin.

‘When South Wilts batted they got off to a flyer – reaching 140 without loss.

‘After that we did well to claw them back with Graham Burns again bowling well.

‘It was pleasing the way we stuck at it because it would have been easy for heads to drop.’

Leading wicket-taker Graham Burns returned five for 57, with Pete Hopson (51) the pick of the batsmen.